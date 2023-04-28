Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

