Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 47.0% in April

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

ELDN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,012. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

