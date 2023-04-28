Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to ~$1.40 EPS.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 205,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,035. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

