Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given Upgrade Rating at 22nd Century Group

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $468.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,361. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

