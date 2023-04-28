Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

