EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

EME traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 567,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

