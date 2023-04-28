EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $9.25-$10.00 EPS.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,460. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

