EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,825.15

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,825.15 ($22.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,574 ($19.66). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,640 ($20.48), with a volume of 182,957 shares changing hands.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,704.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,823.75.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

