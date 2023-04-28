Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Employers stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 68,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

