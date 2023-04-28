Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $42.12

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $40.25. Employers shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 8,628 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Employers Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Employers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

