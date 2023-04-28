Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.94-$3.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.82.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

