Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$707,200.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,004. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$111.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.71 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0385692 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

