Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as low as C$6.92. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 382,148 shares traded.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.70.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
