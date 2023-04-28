Energy Transfer LP (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 22nd

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,118. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $16,871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $11,551,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

