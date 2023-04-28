Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 248.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGIEY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 2.1 %

EGIEY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 3,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.40.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.