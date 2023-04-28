ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in April

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 115,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENG stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,998. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Featured Articles
