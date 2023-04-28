EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,099,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,677,000 after buying an additional 485,427 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 152,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.