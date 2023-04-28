Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.37.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

