Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.97.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.37.
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
