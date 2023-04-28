Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESGR traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.60. 30,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $249.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.