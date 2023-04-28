Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.60. 30,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $249.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Further Reading

