Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 173,736 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.89% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,866,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.48. 1,002,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

