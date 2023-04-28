Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $404,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.48. 836,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.63. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

