Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,104,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.64. 241,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,022. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

