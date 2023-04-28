Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 2,197,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

