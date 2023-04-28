Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.89 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,892,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 756,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,420. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
