Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,169,030 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $538,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,551. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

