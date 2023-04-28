Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $372,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. 938,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

