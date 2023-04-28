Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,169 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,051,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $608,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 153,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,716. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

