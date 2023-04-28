Equinox Gold (EQX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.