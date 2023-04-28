Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

