Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $168.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

