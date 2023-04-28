Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.59-14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 592,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.75. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $344.55. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

