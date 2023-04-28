Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $620.46 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $620.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.75 or 0.00067367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00305383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00527583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00401372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,662,183 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.