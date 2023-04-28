EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Trading Up 34%

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Rating) were up 34% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 14,361,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,286% from the average daily volume of 1,036,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

EUDA Health Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments.

