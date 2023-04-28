Euro Coin Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $52.98 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,170,920 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

