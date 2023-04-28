Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 22.67%. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

