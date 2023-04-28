EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.43.
EVE Trading Up 4.1 %
EVEX stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
