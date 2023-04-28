Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $657,656.99 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

