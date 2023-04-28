Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Down 3.7%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.76. 15,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
