ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.
EXLS stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.38. 322,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,024. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ExlService by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
