Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.39 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.