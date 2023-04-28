Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

