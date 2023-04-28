F Barry Bays Sells 16,204 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $414,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,166,856.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 39.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 669,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

