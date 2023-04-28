F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of F5 worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

