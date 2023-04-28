FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 3.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $494,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,512. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

