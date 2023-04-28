FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $207,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $186.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.