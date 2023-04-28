FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $755,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
