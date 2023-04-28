FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $465.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

