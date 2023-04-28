FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.