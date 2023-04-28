FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Reduced by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 296,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.