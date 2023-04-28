Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $274.26 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00059714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,221,254 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

